PHOTOS: Celebrating National Spouses Day

This couple celebrated their 50th anniversary last year! (Source: Wanda Andrews)

Thursday is Nation Spouses Day and NBC12 is celebrating with your photos.

You can submit photos to us in several ways:

On this Facebook post

On Twitter tagging @NBC12 and using the hashtag #NBC12andme

And through our Send it to 12 page

You may see your photos on air or online!

Mobile users, click here to see some of the photos submitted. You can also check out more photos in the comments in the Facebook posts below:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12