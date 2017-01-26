NOW ON NBC12: Crash shuts down I-95 in Hanover; colder weather moving in

Now on NBC12, Allison Norlian is on the scene of a tractor trailer crash in Hanover that has shut down lanes of northbound I-95. Candice Smith will help you navigate around the mess.

Watch now on NBC12 or at nbc12.com/live.

Also, Andrew Freiden tells you how much rain we could see this morning, what kind of wind gusts to expect and when the cold air will arrive in Central Virginia.

We also have the details of an armed robbery at a North Chesterfield hotel where a suspect took off with cash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12