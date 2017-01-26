2 people injured after tractor trailer trucks collide on I-95 in Hanover

Two tractor trailers crashed early Thursday on I-95 in Hanover. (Source: NBC12)

Two tractor trailers crashed early Thursday, shutting down all lanes of northbound I-95 in Hanover for several hours.

Police say one tractor trailer driver slowed down while the other driver wasn't paying attention and slammed into the other one.

Two people suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was between Sliding Hill Road and Lewistown Road.

Crews spent hours cleaning up debris and diesel fuel that spilled.

All lanes of the interstate were back open just before 9 a.m.

Police say that charges are pending.

