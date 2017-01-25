Norovirus cases rising in Virginia; health experts advise taking precautions

State leaders are monitoring several Norovirus outbreaks in Central Virginia. This is the time of year that there’s generally a spike in cases and experts want you to know the bug is highly contagious.

It doesn't matter who you are, or how old you are. The Norovirus is an annoying infection that can hit anyone.

"It is a very unpleasant illness,” said Dr. Diane Woolard with the Virginia Department of Health.

She says in the past two months, there have been 67 cases across Virginia. More than a dozen of those have happened in Central Virginia.

"You can't take an antibiotic for it. There isn't a pill to treat it" Woolard added about the illness that causes vomiting and other stomach issues.

It just has to work its way out of you in usually two to three days. That means those who are sick should stay away from others.

"Right now, everybody on my floor is sick right now," said VCU student Jared Wright.

Although he doesn't know what has his dorm-mates sick, experts say students who live in close quarters are at risk.

"I wash my hands a lot to prevent myself from getting sick," he said.

That’s a good idea. So is washing down surfaces at home with bleach.

It's not just college campuses that should be concerned. Anywhere large numbers of people gather, such as nursing homes and daycare centers, are at risk.

"Often they may say people need to eat in their rooms for a while until the outbreak is over instead of going to a common dining hall. They may cancel group activities and things like that. The main thing is people who are sick should stay in their own private quarters away from the well people in order to prevent the spread," Woolard said.

Now folks in our area are trying to fight it at all costs.

"We have our own bathroom, each suite has one so we keep it pretty clean…Definitely something you’ve got to think about," said student Tyler Heath.

Those who come in contact with Norovirus can be come dehydrated very quickly, especially young children and the elderly. Those who are sick are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids.

