Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat at Mechanicsville Walmart

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says nothing suspicious was found after a bomb threat at a Walmart in Mechanicsville on Wednesday night.

Employees at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road reported the threat just after 8:30 p.m. Managers chose to evacuate the store as a precaution.

"Once deputies verified the business was clear of all customers, bomb detecting canines and sheriff’s office personnel conducted security sweeps of the building," the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Thursday. "Nothing suspicious was located inside the business."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

