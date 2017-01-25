Richmond mom asks community for help solving son's murder

A mother in Richmond is asking a community to help her find the person who murdered her son.

Karolyn Feggins is seeking justice for her 25-year-old son, Tyrone. He was killed at the Woodland Crossing Apartments on Jan. 10. His killer has not been arrested.

Feggins is now on a mission to aid police, and as they continue to seek information, so does Feggins.

"No matter how small the information, you don’t have to talk face-to-face, you can contact the detective anonymously," she explains.

On Wednesday afternoon, Feggins went door-to-door in the apartment complex with her family, leaving fliers for resident, asking them to come forward in whatever way they feel comfortable, with information that could lead to an arrest or break in the case.

"I don’t want my baby’s case to go cold," Feggins said. "Every time I get a chance, I’m going to remind Woodland Crossing they took something of value from me."

Feggins says her son was caught in the crossfire, when shots rang out in one of the buildings. Tyrone’s death is constantly on her mind, and she says she can’t seem to get a full story of what happened from those who live in the area.

"What led to the gun fire? What led to my baby being hit, 'cause I know my baby was innocent," she said.

That’s why Feggins is providing the neighborhood with all of the contact information for Richmond Police, even offering her own number for someone to call and leave information.

Tyrone Feggins leaves behind not only his mother and siblings, nieces and nephews, but a baby boy as well. It’s been difficult for the family, who plans to continue their mission of seeking justice for Tyrone.

"If it means walking the bottom of my shoes out, I will walk every day, anywhere," said Feggins.

