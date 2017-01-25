RESTAURANT REPORT: Restaurants had to throw out food

Two restaurants had to throw out some food, according to their last health inspection reports.

If food sits in the danger zone at the wrong temperature for too long, the Health Department says it has to be thrown out so that it's not served to customers. Food must also be thrown out once it's past its expiration date. Those were problems for two local restaurants, but the problems have been fixed.

First up is Anthony's Pizza at 111 North Washington Highway in Hanover. The health inspector found four priority violations, plus two priority foundation and three core violations. The report says meatballs and cheese were not being kept cold enough in a reach-in cooler. The manager then threw them out. The manager was also told to toss out the tuna salad and pasta in the walk-in cooler because it was marked with a date exceeding the eight day limit. Those and other violations were corrected on the spot. When the inspector returned in two days, the report shows everything was fixed except a wall and part of the ceiling that needed maintenance.

McCormack's Big Whisky Grill at 1420 North Parham Road in Henrico also had to throw some food away after an inspector reported finding it at the wrong temperature. McCormack's had three priority violations, plus two priority foundation, and four core violations on its January inspection. Among them, the inspector noted that cooked kale still hadn't been cooled off from the day before, and garlic and oil were nearly 30 degrees too warm. The report shows they were both thrown out and other violations were corrected during the inspection.

But an Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar moves to the head of the class, winning our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award. The restaurant, which serves up American dishes at 7396 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville, has aced four health inspections over the last 18 months.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12