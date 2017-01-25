HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Weight loss surgery

The topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is weight loss surgery. Obesity is a complex disorder involving excessive body fat.

According to research, two thirds of all Americans are overweight or obese, and it's not just a cosmetic concern. Obesity puts you at a greater risk for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Dr. Mathew Brengman with Parham Doctors' Hospital says restrictions aren't as bad as you may think. The surgery suppresses hunger, which reduces your food intake followed by weight loss.

Dr. Brengman adds, "Weight loss surgery, of course, is the best intervention for people who are 75 to 100 pounds overweight. It leads to durable weight loss. People are going to lose 60 to 70 percent of their extra weight dropped. For years, people had fears about weight loss surgery. Am I going to eat normal food? Is it dangerous? Weight loss surgery has come a long way. Things have evolved where most people eat normal food all the time after their surgery and it's as safe as having your gallbladder out now. We've worked very hard with our national organization to create protocols and safety mechanisms."

The majority of patients keep the weight off after weight loss surgery. Remember, it doesn’t restrict the amount you eat, but fundamentally changes the feeling of hunger and the body’s weight set point, says Dr. Brengman.

