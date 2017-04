Man killed in Stafford, suspects seen fleeing from scene

A man who was shot in Stafford County on Sunday has died from his injuries. Now authorities are looking for leads on the suspects.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jorge Leonardo Melo was found shot around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Madison Court. Melo was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene, who told them they saw two men wearing all black running from the scene, as well as a black SUV that took off. K-9 units searched the area after the shooting, but no suspects have been identified at this time.

Investigators are now looking for anyone who may have information about this shooting. Call Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020 if you can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12