Woman charged with arson for Richmond apartment fire

Richmond Police say they have a suspect in custody after a fire at an apartment earlier this month.

Police have charged 29-year-old Amanda Golden with arson of an occupied building.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at an apartment in the 2200 block of W. Cary Street. Crews found the second floor engulfed in flames. The fire was marked under control about 30 minutes later. No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators say they found evidence that the fire was started intentionally. The home sustained significant fire damage.

