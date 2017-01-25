Police: Video shows man who tried to steal car from woman at Chippenham Hospital

Richmond Police are looking for a man after they say he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle at Chippenham Hospital on Monday.

Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind while she was walking to her vehicle in the parking garage. The victim said the suspect waited for her to open the door to get in - that's when he came after her. She says she screamed as they struggled over the keys, while the suspect told her "Give me your keys," and "Don’t scream!"

Police say the suspect managed to take the keys from the victim and shoved her to the ground, injuring her. The suspect tried to get away in the vehicle, but he could not figure out how to use the key.

The victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury, continued to scream for help. Finally, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the parking garage in the direction toward the emergency room.

Police say the suspect was spotted on surveillance video entering the hospital, then again leaving with an unknown woman.

The suspect is described as 5'4" tall with an average build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a white hoodie, a green shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

The woman the suspect appears to be with is described as about 5’2" tall, large build and medium length dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a green jacket with brown pants or leggings, multi-colored socks and dark shoes.

If you recognize either of the people shown in the surveillance video or know anything about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

