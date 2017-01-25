George Huguely's mom talks to Today Show about UVA murder

President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.More >>
Saturday, the state of Virginia will pause to reflect on those who have gone missing -- and for the first time, an event will be held in Richmond to support families who are impacted. One of the most memorable cases in our area happened not even a year ago when 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs disappeared. The case has left police at a standstill. The missing woman's mother says this is a perfect opportunity to unite others who share her pain and turn it into purpose - by gathering Saturda...More >>
Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian Chesterfield County.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Genito and Hull Street Roads.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
Tad Cummins is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl, which sparked a nationwide manhunt lasting almost 40 days.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help locating a pregnant runaway teen who may be on her way to Mexico with her boyfriend.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
