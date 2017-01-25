George Huguely's mom talks to Today Show about UVA murder - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

George Huguely's mom talks to Today Show about UVA murder

Marta Murphy, George Huguely's mother (Source: Today Show) Marta Murphy, George Huguely's mother (Source: Today Show)
George Huguely (Source: NBC12) George Huguely (Source: NBC12)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

It was a sensational case that made headlines across the country - the 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love, killed by her former boyfriend and fellow lacrosse player George Huguely.

Now, for the first time, Huguely's mother is breaking her silence about Yeardley's death.

Marta Murphy spoke with NBC's Today Show Wednesday morning. Murphy says she never initially spoke out about what happened out of respect for Yeardley Love's family.

She was adamant on the Today Show that her son never meant to kill Love.

"I believed our criminal justice system works and our criminal justice system gets it right, but it doesn't get it right," said Murphy. "He had absolutely no intent to hurt Yeardley. Yeardley was his best friend."

Murphy says her son should have been convicted of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, calling it a drunken accident. The Charlottesville jury heard evidence that Huguely kicked down Love's door and Huguely admitted to grabbing Love by the neck, but said he did not choke her.

Murphy says Loves injuries came from the two falling off the bed. She points to comments made by the prosecutor after the trial.

"There's nothing in the evidence that suggests he entered with the specific intent of taking her life," said prosecutor Dave Chapman.

Murphy shared new photos with the Today Show of George from behind bars. She says George in a pod with 40 or 50 men, plays cards, has a job and studies. He's finishing his college degree through a University of Ohio correctional program. Family members take turns visiting.

Yeardley Love's family has filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against Huguely. His attorney Matt Green says the civil trial is a second chance to set the record straight.

The Loves have created the One Love Foundation to honor their daughter and shed light on domestic abuse on college campuses.They declined to be interviewed, but in a statement the family said they are "committed to remaining positive, dedicating their lives to preventing tragedies like this from happening to others."

George Huguely will be in his 40s when he's released. His mother knows there's no such looking forward for the family of Yeardley Love.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

