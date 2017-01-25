Meet the winners of the NBC12 & Short Pump Town Center $1k a day giveaway!

We're giving away $1,000 to Short Pump Town Center each weekday morning! Don't forget to watch for the secret code on 12 News Today at 6 AM on weekday mornings and then go to nbc12.com/win1k to enter to win before 7 AM.

You can meet all the winners from past morning below. Keep entering daily and the next winner could be YOU!

Here are the people who have already won:

Our 1st winner on Monday 1/30 was Shannon S. from Midlothian!

Our 2nd winner on Tuesday 1/31 was Deon L. from Henrico!

Our 3rd winner on Wednesday 2/1 was Whitney A. from Mechanicsville!

Our 4th winner on Thursday 2/2 was Walter H. from Glen Allen!

Our 5th winner on Friday 2/3 was Christina from Chesterfield!

Our 6th winner on Monday 2/6 was Teresa from Henrico!

Our 7th winner on Tuesday 2/7 was Paula from Chesterfield!

Our 8th winner on Wednesday 2/8 was Dan from Chesterfield!

Our 9th winner on Thursday 2/9 was Anna from Hopewell!

Our 10th winner on Friday 2/10 was Karen from Henrico!

Our 11th winner on Monday 2/13 was Diane from Louisa!

Our 12th winner on Tuesday 2/14 was Eboni from Richmond!

Our 13th winner on Wednesday 2/15 was Auretha from Richmond!

Our 14th winner on Thursday 2/16 was Donald from Henrico!

Our 15th winner on Friday 2/17 was Juanita from Hanover!

Our 16th winner on Monday 2/20 was Ashley from Richmond!

Our 17th winner on Tuesday 2/21 was Veronica from Richmond!

Our 18th winner on Wednesday 2/22 was Michael from Glen Allen!

Our 19th winner on Thursday 2/23 was Joyce from Chesterfield!

Our 20th winner on Friday 2/24 was Katie from Midlothian!

Our 21st winner on Monday 2/27 was Elizabeth from Midlothian!

Our 22nd winner on Tuesday 2/28 was Mike from Sandston!