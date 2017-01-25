Man arrested for trying to run over Hanover deputies

Jacob Cahoon tried to run over deputies after a traffic stop, then sped away before being found and arrested, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office. (Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

A Mechanicsville man tried to run over deputies after a traffic stop, then sped away before being found and arrested, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Bryan Cahoon, 31, face several charges including attempted capital murder, eluding police, and possession of narcotics.

Investigators say they tried to pull Cahoon over on Tuesday around 10:37 a.m. on Jennifer Lane. When the deputies got out of their vehicles, Cahoon sped his car toward them, forcing them to jump out of the way, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the car abandoned behind the Harbor Square Apartments, then found Cahoon and arrested him.

Sheriffs ask anyone with further information to call the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

