All lanes open after crash on Broad Street in Henrico's West End

All lanes are back open after a crash closed all westbound lanes of Broad Street near Glenside Drive in Henrico earlier Wednesday, according to VDOT.

The crash closed Broad Street between Glenside Drive and Emerywood Parkway, as well as closing the ramp from Interstate 64 West to Broad Street (exit 183C), during the lunch hour.

The lanes reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12