Richmond man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend arrested

Marvin Brown, the Richmond man who allegedly attacked his pregnant girlfriend, has been arrested.

Police say Brown was pulled over for a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4100 block of Hull Street Road. He was arrested on a malicious wounding charge for beating and choking 21-year-old Kianna.

Kianna says her baby is OK, but this is now a high-risk pregnancy.

"The doctor told me he's not going to survive another attack at all," Kianna said earlier this month.

She says Brown attacked her with a broom handle and his fists. He delivered multiple blows to her face and body, she said.

"I just looked in his eyes, and I said, 'What about your son?' I kept saying, 'What about your son? What about your child? What about the baby?'"

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12