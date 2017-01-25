Kings Dominion hiring thousands for 2017 season

Kings Dominion says it's hiring 4,000 positions for the 2017 season, which begins March 25.

Departments with openings ranging from entry level to supervisory positions include food, security, rides and games.

Perks for working at Kings Dominion include free use of the park, discounts and exclusive employee events.

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and apply online at www.kingsdominion.com/jobs.

Actors, singers, musicians and characters are also needed. Auditions for those positions get underway Jan. 28.

For more information, visit kingsdominion.com/auditions.

