Driver in fatal 2016 Hanover crash arrested after failing drug test

Nickolas Seth Fleming -- the teen who faces involuntary manslaughter charges from an incident last April in Hanover -- was arrested this week and charged with contempt of court.

The commonwealth's attorney says that Fleming failed a drug test, which was required as part of his pre-trial agreement. He tested positive for cocaine, the commonwealth's attorney said, and his bond was revoked.

Fleming faces charges for the April crash on Cold Harbor Road that killed Dylan Ballard and Elliot Hinton. Fleming, along with three other passengers were seriously injured.

According to court documents, one of the passengers told deputies at the crash scene that everyone in the car had been drinking and smoking marijuana at a pond earlier in the day.

Court documents say officers found beer cans at the scene and that they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Fleming, who was still behind the wheel.

If convicted, Fleming could spend up to 10 years in prison for each count. A bond hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

RELATED LINKS:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12