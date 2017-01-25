No one injured as Amtrak train crashes into tanker near Quantico

An Amtrak train crashed into this tanker Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC Washington)

An Amtrak train carrying 95 passengers crashed into a tanker truck Wednesday morning just north of Quantico.

NBC Washington reports that no one was injured in the crash. Service has been temporarily suspended.

The train was traveling from Norfolk to New York City when it hit the tanker around 9:55 a.m.

