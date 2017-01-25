Family says VA Beach mother left on her own free will

Monica Lamping and her two children (Source: WAVY)

A mother and her two children missing from Virginia Beach have been found safe in a neighboring state, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Monica Lamping and her two children -- 9-month-old Oria and 7-year-old Kai -- had been missing since Saturday night.

"Absolutely the best possible outcome. When you have something that’s gone on this long … this many days," Sheila Bogart, Monica’s mom, told WAVY. "They’re safe."

Investigators say Lamping left on her own free will.

Lamping's house burned in the 4000 block of Sullivan Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and her family reported her missing later that morning.

The Bogart family released a statement Thursday that said Lamping "was unaware of the fire or search, and that she traveled at night to ensure the children would be asleep."

The family also says that Lamping will be returning to the Virginia Beach area "soon."

A cat and a dog were killed in the fire, and two other cats were taken to Animal Control.

LOCATED - Monica Lamping & her 2 children have been located SAFE in an adjoining state. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/48udwH3siX — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 25, 2017

