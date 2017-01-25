Regency Square Mall redevelopment plans move forward

Regency Square is one step closer to getting a new look. (Source: NBC12)

Regency Square Mall is one step away from a major redevelopment project.

The Henrico Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan Wednesday that calls for the parking deck in front of the old Macy's to be demolished and the creation of a new entrance facing Quioccasin Road.

The plan also calls for 44,000 square feet of retail space, including the possibility of a trampoline park.

A Regency spokesperson says the plan "can also accommodate future entertainment users by allowing the developer to raise the roof of either or both of the former Macys’ buildings."

In February 2015, local developers Thalhimer Realty Partners and the Rebkee Company bought the shopping center, and last year announced a $30 million plan to revitalize 40-year-old mall.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12