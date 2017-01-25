VOTE: Do you agree with President Trump's order to build a border wall?

President Trump is set to roll out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, which includes steps to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
On Tuesday, he posted to Twitter that a "big day" was being planned, including the statement of "we will build the wall!"
Do you agree with this decision?
Sound off in NBC12's Facebook Live poll question below:
