Remains found in Lunenburg confirmed to be missing 73-year-old woman

The Lunenburg Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the remains found in November were that of missing Kenbridge woman Virginia Edmonds.

"My heart goes out to the Edmonds family after nearly four years of not being able to locate Virginia Edmonds," said Sheriff Arthur Townsend, who has notified immediate family members. "I hope that this development brings closure to their difficult loss."

Edmonds, 73, disappeared on June 28, 2013.

Her car was found a month later in the Flat Rock Creek area of Lunenburg County.

Search and rescue teams canvassed hundreds of acres of woods near where Edmonds’ car was located, but did not find her.

On Nov. 26, Edmonds' remains were discovered by a hunter with the Red Bank Hunt Club on its Lunenburg property.

