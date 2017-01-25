Pontoon boat stuck in hydraulics near Willey Bridge

A boat appeared to be stuck in the hydraulic system on the James River on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

A pontoon boat was stuck in the hydraulics in the James River near the Willey Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Henrico Fire officials say it doesn't appear to be anyone on board and that the boat likely floated away from a dock due to high water.

Witnesses in the area say fire trucks have blocked a part of the bridge to traffic as fire crews investigate.

