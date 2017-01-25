River City Tattoo employee fired after 'disgusting' posts

Richmond police are investigating a shooting near Carytown after a victim showed up at a hospital.More >>
Richmond police are investigating a shooting near Carytown after a victim showed up at a hospital.More >>
A Richmond man faces an attempted murder charge following a shooting in the 300 block of South Sheppard Street earlier this week near Carytown.More >>
A Richmond man faces an attempted murder charge following a shooting in the 300 block of South Sheppard Street earlier this week near Carytown.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Gigi Amateau, an award-winning author and former community impact officer at United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, received the 2017 Pat Asch Fellowship for Social Justice award at the Outstanding Women Awards.More >>
Gigi Amateau, an award-winning author and former community impact officer at United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, received the 2017 Pat Asch Fellowship for Social Justice award at the Outstanding Women Awards.More >>
Doctors across Virginia now must consider new guidelines before writing a prescription for an opioid pain killer, either for a patient with chronic pain or a more specific injury.More >>
Doctors across Virginia now must consider new guidelines before writing a prescription for an opioid pain killer, either for a patient with chronic pain or a more specific injury.More >>