River City Tattoo employee fired after 'disgusting' posts

River City Tattoo says 'sexism will not be tolerated' by its employees. (Source: NBC12)

The owner of River City Tattoo says an employee has been fired for making "disgusting and sexists posts" on social media recently.

Jessica Simmons wrote in a Facebook message that the employee will be "forever blocked from contact with our customers and friends."

The post Simmons was referring to came from an employee who posted vulgar messages and criticized this past weekend's women's march and pro-choice advocates.

River City Tattoo says "we do not share, support, or agree with the negatives and inappropriate posts made by any of our employees."

"Sexism will not be tolerated. Period," Simmons wrote.

