Missing teen in Chesterfield returns home safely

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A Chesterfield 14-year-old girl is safe after going missing Tuesday.

Katherine Rodriguez has said she hadn't seen her daughter since dropping her off at a bus stop, but she came home Tuesday night. 

