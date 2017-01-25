Route 60 near Powhatan-Chesterfield border reopens after vehicle fire

Fredericksburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be staying in Chesterfield.More >>
Police are still searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Spotsylvania.More >>
In Amelia County, the Sheriff's Office is teaming up with State Police to the find the driver who hit and killed a 70-year-old grandmother.More >>
NASCAR action is back at Richmond International Raceway.More >>
U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a registered sex predator who vanished after being released from a Florida prison in March.More >>
