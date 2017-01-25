Route 60 near Powhatan-Chesterfield border reopens after vehicle fire

A crash closed Route 60 near the Chesterfield-Powhatan border Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC12)

A vehicle fire near the Powhatan-Chesterfield border shut down the eastbound lanes of Route 60 on Wednesday morning.

A person involved in the incident was flown to a Richmond area hospital around 6 a.m.

The road, which is just west of Route 288, reopened around 6:30 a.m.

There is currently no information on the victim's condition.

BREAKING: Route 60 near Oak Bridge Drive shutdown for vehicle fire. Driver about to be medflighted. #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/KjoQdlViDq — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) January 25, 2017

Westbound lane of Route 60 is open. Eastbound lane near Oak Ridge Drive remains closed for crash #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/Fd8DdLJYMP — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) January 25, 2017

