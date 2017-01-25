Route 60 near Powhatan-Chesterfield border reopens after vehicle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Route 60 near Powhatan-Chesterfield border reopens after vehicle fire

A crash closed Route 60 near the Chesterfield-Powhatan border Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC12) A crash closed Route 60 near the Chesterfield-Powhatan border Wednesday morning. (Source: NBC12)
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

A vehicle fire near the Powhatan-Chesterfield border shut down the eastbound lanes of Route 60 on Wednesday morning. 

A person involved in the incident was flown to a Richmond area hospital around 6 a.m. 

The road, which is just west of Route 288, reopened around 6:30 a.m.

There is currently no information on the victim's condition. 

