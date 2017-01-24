Family to hold services for Minnie Woodard this week

On Wednesday, friends and family will come together to honor the life of a Petersburg woman who was found dead last week.

Minnie Woodard's body was found in Chesterfield after police say she was abducted. Her wake will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wilkerson Funeral Home at 102 S. Ave. in Petersburg.

Her funeral will be held Thursday at noon Thursday at Good Shepher Baptist Church at 2223 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.

