Petersburg Fire Department struggles to do more with less

Over the last few months, Petersburg has seen a huge increase in fire calls - including a deadly fire on Tuesday. Along with the extra calls, city firefighters are leaving for other departments following salary cuts and a lack of equipment.

When Petersburg firefighters rushed to the scene of a deadly fire on Byrne Street on Tuesday, they were joined by firefighters from Fort Lee and Chesterfield. The extra help has been critical lately for a department doing more with less.

"We have seen an uptick here with the active working fires we've had here in the community," said Interim Chief Brian Sturdivant.

Just as a burning blaze destroyed a vacant Petersburg home, there’s also a burning need for more firefighters. Some 20 staff members have parted ways in recent months.

"A lot of that is due to the fact that we’re struggling from a salary standpoint," Sturdivant admitted.

He’s referring to the 10 percent pay cuts that won’t be reversed for first responders until April. That’s not all.

"Our apparatus, some of our equipment we've had some challenges with," he said.

Repossessed equipment and three fire trucks that were supposed to be ordered but never were due to the city's budget mess. As fire staff left, those who remain are being asked to work extra hours to meet the demand.

Interim fire Chief Brian Sturdivant says that was welcomed during the holidays, but now: "We want to be very careful that we don't find ourselves contributing to a level of burn out…We try to talk them through the long-term planning process,” Sturdivant said.

There are so many hot spots in the short term. There have been some 40 fires since November - that's big for a city like Petersburg. In those 40 fires, a quarter of them are still under investigation, in some cases, months later.

"Right now, our Fire Marshal's office is a two-man shop. We generally look to accelerate the investigative process, but we also look to make sure it's a methodical process. We like to get it right than get it quick," he said.

The scene of the city’s latest fire is surrounded by other vacant homes. Neighbors believe a homeless man was living inside. That’s another blaze added to the list of fires that still needs to be unraveled.

In previous years, The National Guard helped knock down vacant homes to help cut down on crime. Councilman Howard Myers says the city didn't apply for the free help last year, but he hopes that will change in 2017.

When it comes to the internal challenges for the department, Sturdivant has a message for his team.

"Remain patient. We are working on the challenges and the anxiety members of our department are feeling," he said.

