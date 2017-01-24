Chesterfield man says snowplow ripped up driveway

A Chesterfield man calls 12 On Your Side for help because his driveway was ripped up during the last snow storm. He says plows came through to clear the snow, and left behind damage.

"The truck came a little too close and took out part of the driveway here on their way by," Mike Martin explained to NBC12.

The plow scraped the end of Mike Martin's driveway, but it got worse as it went.

"The driveway finally gave way on this corner and pushed it over and took out the grass and everything along with it," said Martin. "I guess that's a six-by-six piece of asphalt that it took with it."

So Martin reached out to VDOT and 12 On Your Side for help. We went to VDOT to ask about the protocol you should take if something like this ever happens to you. The first thing - call VDOT's customer service line.

"We'll send them all the information they need to create a claim packet, which of course, has all of the details, the location, potential quotes from vendors, pictures are possible to be included," said Lindsay LeGrand with VDOT. "We'll go out and make an assessment, of course."

Martin read a portion of the letter he got from VDOT: "Please send a letter to VDOT - also says that, you need to list the date and time of the incident, what damages were sustained, and get two estimates."

Since filing his claim, Martin says VDOT responded, saying they will come out and take care of his driveway for him.

"We'll wait and see how well they do the paving job. I'm assuming it'll go well, because that's what they do. I think it'll turn out all right," Martin said.

VDOT never wants anything like this to happen, but when it snows, something is going to be hit by a plow every now and then. VDOT says if that happens, call its customer service line at 1-800-FOR-ROAD.

