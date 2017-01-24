Outpouring of help continues for once homeless woman

Claudette Shabazz told the excited mom, "Please don't cry. We just wanted you to know that we're here to support you and this isn't just today."

Help is still coming in for a young mother once homeless but now getting back on her feet.

She received another delivery this week of necessities she will need to take care of her children and make their new place a home. So many of you reached out, we feel it's only right to share with you what's going on.

These latest gifts are from parents at a local home daycare who pooled together their own money and resources to help Raijene Mallory even more. Art Randolph did the heavy lifting, bringing in package after package to the once homeless family's new northside apartment. Each wrapped gift and crate carrying necessities, clothing and toys coming from a group of compassionate mothers to another in need.

Claudette Shabazz told the excited mom, "Please don't cry. We just wanted you to know that we're here to support you and this isn't just today."

Raijene opened each package with care and appreciation. When the family came to NBC 12 a few weeks ago, they didn't have a bed. They were sometimes sleeping in their car.

Previously when she asked for help, she told us, "I don't want to lose my kids, because it's dangerous and it's cold outside but sometimes I just do what I have to do."

Parents with children at Hattie's Haven In Home Child Care say after watching NBC 12’s report, they were moved to action because of Mallory's courage and desperation. So, they pooled together their own money and called 12.

"They were feeling it, how she was feeling," said Randolph. "They put themselves in her place and they said let's do this."

Their wish now is that she surrounds herself with positive, uplifting people. In addition, she received gift cards from other NBC 12 viewers. They all had inspiring messages inside.

Mallory read one aloud, "It says 'your story inspired me so much. I was you, two children and waiting for shelter. I now have my bachelor's degree, almost master's and doing well. My kids are well because of God's grace. You humbled yourself and asked for help. I know you will do everything for your kids. You are a good mom. I hope to help you more. I pray for you and those beautiful babies.'"

"I just want to say thank you all so much, and I really appreciate it. I really do," said Mallory.

We thank each of you who sent gift cards or had a hand in getting her an apartment and furniture. Mallory is going on job interviews now and we hope to hear she's working real soon.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12