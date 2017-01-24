Acts of Kindness: Young leukemia survivor helps kids still battling cancer

Today’s "Acts Of Kindness" honoree is 11 years old and a model of courage and compassion.

I went to Goochland’s Randolph Elementary to meet the amazing Savanna Anchell. She told me why she is so committed to helping bring some joy to cancer-stricken children.

Our thanks to school administrators and Mrs. Wilckens for welcoming us to her 5th grade class. The students were all so happy to see Savanna get a $300 gift of appreciation for the goodwill she’s spreading throughout RVA.

I was also thrilled to meet Savanna’s parents Jeff and Kelly who raised their daughter to give back to the community to acknowledge all the people who rallied to support Savanna during her battle with leukemia.

