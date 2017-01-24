Superintendent reveals $621 million plan for Chesterfield schools

A multi-million dollar plan is underway to enhance education in Chesterfield Public Schools.

The Superintendent, Dr. James Lane, shared his plan ahead of the school board meeting on Tuesday. With a $621 million price tag, he says his plan breaks down into three major categories: compensation, retirement, and academic enhancements.

To start, every full-time staff member will get a two-percent raise during the next school year. He plans to increase that raise to 10 percent over the next five years.

Money is also set aside each year for the Supplemental Retirement Program, as the superintendent "recognizes the importance of this benefit to long-serving team members and is working to find a fiscally appropriate solution to save the program for who have earned the benefit," stated the financial proposal.

It also stated, "an additional $3.1 million in funding is proposed for including in the FY 2018 budget to address cost escalations associated with the program."

The SRP will need an additional $500,000 in FY 2019 and $1 million more annually until the total increased contribution is about $7 million annually in out years.

When it comes to academics, the focus is on reducing class sizes and increases programs offered to students.

$1.6 million will go towards reducing the student to teacher ratio. A focus will be on bringing in more secondary language arts and special education teachers.

Funding is also set aside to change the school start times for high schoolers.

The superintendent is also focusing on creating early college programs, so students can receive their high school diploma and associates degree at the same time.

While education is a priority, so is your students’ health. Funding is set aside to get a school nurse in every building within the next four years.

In addition, $500,000 in funding is set aside as the first part of a two-year funding plan to change school starting times. The money would address school bus driver salaries.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7.

