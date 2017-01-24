1-year-old dies in Colonial Heights, investigation underway

Hopewell Police are looking for a man who threatened a clerk and robbed a 7-Eleven on Thursday.More >>
A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.
It's a bizarre burglary case that has neighbors both furious and fearful, after they learn that the landlord handed out master keys to the tenants.
Petersburg has hired a new Fire Department chief, and it's not the interim chief, according to sources.
The Petersburg Assistant Fire Marshal is speaking out after he was arrested at his home Friday and charged with shooting at two repo men.
