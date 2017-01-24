1-year-old dies in Colonial Heights, investigation underway

Colonial Heights Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on Tuesday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Moore Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to find the infant unresponsive. Family members confirmed with NBC12 on the scene that a one-year-old baby died inside the home.

Police are investigating, but so far there is no confirmation on a cause of death or if the death is being considered suspicious.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12