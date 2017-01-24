Red panda missing from The Virginia Zoo

A Red panda is missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Officials say Sunny, a 19-month-old Red Panda, was not in her enclosure on Tuesday morning. She was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday.

According to the Virginia Zoo:

Red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal its behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself. Red pandas are reddish-brown in color, with thick fur and a long tail, and similar in size to a raccoon. They can be seen on the ground, but typically are found in trees.

If you have seen Sunny, call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

