Henrico man pleads guilty to raping child at bowling alley

A Henrico man accused of raping two juveniles at a bowling alley in 2015 plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Thomas Pherigo-Jackson, who was 18 at the time, suffers from mental disabilities and has the mental capacity of a young child, according to his parents.

Investigators say Pherigo-Jackson had "inappropriate contact" with two juveniles under 13 at the AMF Shrader Lane bowling alley in 2015.

Pherigo-Jackson, who is deaf, entered his plea through a sign language interpreter.

