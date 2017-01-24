Henrico man pleads guilty to raping child at bowling alley - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico man pleads guilty to raping child at bowling alley

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Thomas Pherigo-Jackson (Source: Henrico Police) Thomas Pherigo-Jackson (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Henrico man accused of raping two juveniles at a bowling alley in 2015 plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Thomas Pherigo-Jackson, who was 18 at the time, suffers from mental disabilities and has the mental capacity of a young child, according to his parents.

Investigators say Pherigo-Jackson had "inappropriate contact" with two juveniles under 13 at the AMF Shrader Lane bowling alley in 2015.

Pherigo-Jackson, who is deaf, entered his plea through a sign language interpreter.

