2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Hokies’ 2017 football schedule on Tuesday.

The Hokies open the 2017 season by renewing their rivalry with West Virginia on Sept. 2 at FedExField in Landover, Md.

"Kicking off the season against West Virginia will be a big challenge, but I know our kids and our fans will be excited about the opportunity to play at FedExField, as well," said head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies will also play against defending national champion Clemson on Sept. 30.



September

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field - Landover, Md.)

Sept. 9 Delaware

Sept. 16 at East Carolina

Sept. 23 Old Dominion

Sept. 30 Clemson*



October

Oct. 7 at Boston College*

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 North Carolina*

Oct. 28 Duke*



November

Nov. 4 at Miami*

Nov. 11 at Georgia Tech*

Nov. 18 Pittsburgh*

Nov. 24 at Virginia*



*ACC Games