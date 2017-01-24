2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Hokies’ 2017 football schedule on Tuesday. 

The Hokies open the 2017 season by renewing their rivalry with West Virginia on Sept. 2 at FedExField in Landover, Md.

"Kicking off the season against West Virginia will be a big challenge, but I know our kids and our fans will be excited about the opportunity to play at FedExField, as well," said head coach Justin Fuente.

The Hokies will also play against defending national champion Clemson on Sept. 30.

September
Sept. 2              vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field - Landover, Md.)   
Sept. 9              Delaware           
Sept. 16            at East Carolina 
Sept. 23            Old Dominion                 
Sept. 30            Clemson* 
 
October
Oct. 7               at Boston College*
Oct. 14             OPEN 
Oct. 21             North Carolina* 
Oct. 28             Duke* 
 
November
Nov. 4               at Miami*
Nov. 11             at Georgia Tech*
Nov. 18             Pittsburgh* 
Nov. 24             at Virginia*
 
*ACC Games

