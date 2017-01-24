Home sales continue to increase in Central VA

Good news if you were looking to sell a home: more houses were sold across Central Virginia in 2016, compared to the year before, according to the latest market report from the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Chesterfield continues to be a strong spot in the market, selling more homes at the end of 2016 than during the fourth quarter of 2015. The upward trend has also continued for the sixth year in a row for Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities.

Homes are being sold for more money, as well, with an average gain of $8,000 per sale since 2015. Experts say buyers are looking for communities they love, which are close to retail and other commerce, while also having walkable and bicycle access.

"We've been kind of on a roll since we came out of the recession in 2011, 2012," said Laura Lafayette, the CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Travis and Colleen Wilson are signing the final paperwork for a new home in Chesterfield's new Hallsley neighborhood, one of the most popular subdivisions in Virginia, according to Re/Max Commonwealth Real Estate realtor Ryan Sanford.

However, nearly all areas across RVA are seeing a steady rise in home sales over the last six years.

"Richmond as a whole in Central Virginia has always been ranked by Forbes and Money Magazine as one of the top places to live," said Sanford.

The study also shows market growth in the Tri-Cities area, with homes sales up nearly 21 percent in the last part of 2016. Experts say now is a great time to sell since the market isn't swamped with homes.

"Right now, inventory is low. So if you put your house on the market, you've got less competition," explained Lafayette.

Also, if you're looking to buy, try to make up your mind sooner, rather than later because interest rates are going up, according to Lafayette.

"For buyers, if you've been sitting on the fence, the sooner you buy and lock in at today's rates, the more money you'll save over time on your mortgage."

"Interest rates were at record lows, and we were running out of space, so we were looking for a new neighborhood," said Travis Wilson.

As for 2017, experts expect the housing market to remain strong, if the economy stays the way it has been over the last year.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12