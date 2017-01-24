Home sales continue to increase in Central VA

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a registered sex predator who vanished after being released from a Florida prison in March.More >>
Three Central Virginia high schools are in the top 20 of a recent U.S. News & World Report of "Best Virginia High Schools."More >>
Police are still searching for two missing teens in Virginia.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say two bodies were found inside a car in the Willis River in Cumberland on Wednesday.More >>
A fire on the set of the AMC television series "Turn: Washington's Spies" is currently under investigation in Powhatan.More >>
