Vehicle flees after hitting loaded Richmond school bus; second bus hit on same day

Richmond Public School officials say two school buses were hit by vehicles during a field trip on Tuesday.

School officials say bus No. 317 was traveling from Boushall Middle School to the Science Museum when it was struck around 11 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene in the 2600 block of West Broad Street.

There were 49 students on board the bus. No one was injured.

School officials say the students continued the field trip to the Science Museum on the same bus.

A second school bus was hit while leaving the Science Museum heading back to Boushall M.S. while stopped at the rail road tracks near Hopkins and Jeff Davis. School officials say a vehicle struck the bus from behind.

Officials say none of the 29 students on the bus were injured, but paramedics were called to check everyone out. The students then boarded another bus and returned to school.

