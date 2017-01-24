Ruth Negga receives nomination for role in 'Loving'

"Loving" -- the movie filmed in Virginia about an interracial marriage and the court case that followed -- received one Academy Award nomination on Tuesday.

Ruth Negga received the nomination for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Mildred Loving in the film.

In 1958, Richard Loving -- a white man -- married Mildred -- a woman of color -- which was a violation of Virginia's Racial Integrity Act. The Supreme Court ruling on Loving v. Virginia invalidated laws prohibiting interracial marriage all across the country - a move that wasn't popular at the time.

The filmed debuted in November and received two Golden Globe nominations.

