Chesterfield firefighters save duck entangled in fishing line

Two firefighters rescued a duck in a pond on Waterview Drive. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

Chesterfield firefighters showed last week that they're working hard for all county residents -- including animals.

The fire department says that two of its firefighters -- Riley Gorman and Dan Farrell -- rescued a duck on Thursday that appeared to be entangled in something at a pond on Waterview Drive.

When Gorman and Farrell got to the duck, they discovered it had fishing line around its neck and feet.

The duck was handed over to Chesterfield Animal Control, who took it to a rehab center to be evaluated.

"Once again our firefighters showed their compassion for ALL of our county residents, not just the humans," the fire department wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12