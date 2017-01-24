Verizon outage blamed on 'hardware issue' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Verizon outage blamed on 'hardware issue'

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Verizon is experiencing outages in Richmond on Tuesday. (Source: downdetector.com) Verizon is experiencing outages in Richmond on Tuesday. (Source: downdetector.com)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Verizon experienced outages in Central Virginia on Tuesday, causing problems for numerous customers trying to make calls. 

An online outage map showed that several areas along the East Coast -- including the Richmond area -- were impacted Tuesday morning.

The issue prompted Hanover officials to urge Verizon Wireless users to make calls using another provider or a landline for a short time. 

A Verizon spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the outage was caused by a "hardware issue." 

