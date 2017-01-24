Verizon outage blamed on 'hardware issue'

Verizon is experiencing outages in Richmond on Tuesday. (Source: downdetector.com)

Verizon experienced outages in Central Virginia on Tuesday, causing problems for numerous customers trying to make calls.

An online outage map showed that several areas along the East Coast -- including the Richmond area -- were impacted Tuesday morning.

The issue prompted Hanover officials to urge Verizon Wireless users to make calls using another provider or a landline for a short time.

A Verizon spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the outage was caused by a "hardware issue."

