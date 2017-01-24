NOW ON NBC12: High water remains on some Central VA roads

Some roads in Central VA still have high water on Tuesday morning. (Source: NBC12)

Following several days of rain, some roads remain closed on Tuesday morning. Now on NBC12, Candice Smith gives you an update on road conditions and which roads may have high water.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch NBC12 online

Andrew Freiden also gives us a look at when sunny skies will finally return.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12