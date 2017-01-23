Family speaks out after girlfriend of abduction suspect is found dead in Petersburg

A Chesterfield family pleads for justice after their loved one dies mysteriously in her Petersburg apartment.

Investigators say Janice Lugo's boyfriend, Kristopher Jones, is believed to be connected to her death. Jones is also accused of abducting a Petersburg man hours before that man's wife was found dead.

Family says Lugo was on the road to recovery. The 52-year-old, known by family and friends as "Connie," was working to get out of a failed relationship before her sudden and mysterious death.

"The pain is so overwhelming," said Aida Decosta-Gomez, Janice Lugo's mother.

That's because Aida Decosta-Gomez has been through this before. She's now outlived two of her children. Her son was tragically killed, and now her daughter, Lugo, found dead in her Petersburg home.

"I feel like the top of my brain is just not here," said Aida Decosta-Gomez.

It's the same home Lugo shared with her boyfriend Jones. Her body was found on the same day Jones is accused of abducting a Petersburg man and trying to force him to withdraw money from a bank. Hours later, the victim's wife, 76-year-old Minnie Woodard, went missing.

Investigators say Jones led them to Chesterfield, where they eventually found Minnie's body. Lugo's sister Zina Rodriguez says she shares that family's pain.

"I just wanted to say I'm sorry," said Rodriguez. "You can say it right now. I'm sorry that we had to go through this. I'm sorry for your loss. There's no words to describe the pain."

Relatives say Lugo was trying to get out of an abusive relationship with Jones and even asked him to get out of her home. They believe it took a toll on him.

"He decided if he wasn't going to have her, nobody was going to have her," said Aida Decosta-Gomez. "He was rude. He called me every name in the book."

Lugo's mother says when she saw her daughter's body, it revealed a potential struggle - a blackened eye and bruises over her face.

"It's just an unbearable situation, to have to bury a child that's life was taken in the brutal way that her's was," said Aida Decosta-Gomez.

"Earlier you asked how we're holding it together, we're really not," said Rodriguez.

Because it all came so sudden, leaving so many questions but plenty of hope justice will be served.

"I cry, I laugh, I scream. I hurt. I'm angry but there's one thing that I can't do that makes me the angriest, and that's hate that man," said Decosta-Gomez.

