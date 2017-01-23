King and Queen County Schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

King and Queen County Schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
KING AND QUEEN, VA (WWBT) -

King and Queen County Schools are opening on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday.

Torrential rainfall Monday morning caused the school system to close early due to water on back roads.

