Woman dies after car crashes into tree in Richmond Co.

Virginia State Police say a woman has died after her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Richmond County on Monday.

The victim, 79-year-old Gwendolyn Gaines, died at the scene.

The crash happened around 4:23 p.m. on Route 360, about 1.5 miles east from Newbill Road. Police say Gaines' vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck two trees.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but they say speed is considered a factor.

