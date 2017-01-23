Missing Stafford County man has medical condition

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man with a medical condition who went missing on Jan. 13.

Samuel Lee Pate was last seen riding a black scooter near Anvil Road in Stafford.

Pate is 6'1" tall, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Pate, call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400

