BREAKING

Missing Stafford County man has medical condition

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Samuel Lee Pate (Source: Family photo) Samuel Lee Pate (Source: Family photo)
STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man with a medical condition who went missing on Jan. 13.

Samuel Lee Pate was last seen riding a black scooter near Anvil Road in Stafford.

Pate is 6'1" tall, has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you see Pate, call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400

