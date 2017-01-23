Mentioned on air: January 23 - January 29

South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo on West Broad Street near Staples Mill Road.More >>
Virginia State Police officials say two bodies were found inside a car in the Willis River in Cumberland on Wednesday.More >>
Nearly 200 students in Henrico are getting ready to be tested for Tuberculosis after a health scare this week.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
