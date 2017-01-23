Chester woman faces charges after bringing loaded gun to RIC checkpoint

A Chester woman faces charges after TSA says she brought this gun to a checkpoint. (Source: TSA)

A Chester woman faces state weapons charges after she was found with a loaded .40 caliber handgun at Richmond International Airport on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"TSA officers immediately contacted the Richmond International Airport Police, which responded, confiscated the gun and cited the woman," TSA said in a news release.

TSA says the gun was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

"This incident serves as a reminder that individuals are responsible for the belongings that they bring to a security checkpoint, and TSA’s advice to people is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items," said TSA.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges and penalties up to $12,000.

