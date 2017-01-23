School bus driver injured in crash in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School bus driver injured in crash in Chesterfield

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
School was being dismisses as normal Monday afternoon after another vehicle hit a school bus. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A school bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday when a vehicle struck the bus as it was leaving Manchester Middle School.

No students were on board.

Two people in the car were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was charged with driving without a license.

School officials say the bus was on its way to Providence Middle School.

